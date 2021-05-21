Macao institution in Lisbon to hold gastronomy conference

The Macao Scientific and Cultural Centre in Lisbon says it will hold online next Friday a conference on the designation of Macao as a UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation Creative City of Gastronomy.

The centre posted on its website an announcement saying its head, Carmen Amado Mendes, will open the conference.

The announcement says subsequent speakers will be Carlos Piteira, a researcher at the University of Lisbon Institute of the Orient, who will talk about Macanese identity; Professor Álvaro Rosa of the University of Lisbon, who will talk about Macanese cuisine; Marisa Gaspar, a researcher at the Institute of European Studies of Macau, who will talk about the gastronomic heritage of Macao and tourism there; and Jorge Tavares da Silva, a Portuguese professor of political science and international relations, who will talk about how gastronomy reflects the blend of East and West in Macao.

Joaquim Ng Pereira, a member of the board of the Casa de Macau Foundation, will then read out a recipe, in Portuguese and in patuá, a Macao creole derived from old Portuguese, and a short debate will follow, the Macao Scientific and Cultural Centre in Lisbon says.