Macao institution in Lisbon sets agenda for spring events

The Macao Scientific and Cultural Centre in Lisbon, or CCCM, says its Spring Conferences 2022 will be held online from March 9 to April 23, and that one conference will discuss Macao and another ponder matters to do with China.

Among the three conferences, the first, from March 9 to 12, will cover the Macanese, their identity, food and traditions, and how climate change imperils their built heritage, the CCCM announced in writing last week.

Also on the preliminary agenda are Portuguese-style education and Portuguese-language journalism in Macao, and depictions of the city in books for children in Portuguese, the CCCM says.

The second conference, from March 29 to April 2, will hear presentations on topics such as Chinese migrants in Portugal and Chinese students at Portuguese universities, according to the CCCM announcement.