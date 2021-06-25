Macao holdings of securities in lusophone world US$61.7 mln

Official data indicate that Macao residents held at the end of last year securities issued in Portugal or Brazil representing investment in those lusophone countries worth 494.1 million patacas (about US$61.7 million).

Figures given by the Monetary Authority of Macao and the Macao Statistics and Census Service show the current market value of portfolio investments by Macao residents in the Portuguese-speaking world was 12.2 percent greater on December 31 than six months earlier.

Macao residents include individuals, the government and other entities with legal personality.

Macao residents held securities worth nearly 1.03 trillion patacas at the end of last year, 6.4 percent more than six months earlier, of which 621 billion patacas worth was in the form of long-term debt, 6.8 percent more, official data show.