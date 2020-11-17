Macao holdings of securities in lusophone world US$55.1 mln

Official data indicate that Macao residents held securities issued in Portugal or Brazil representing investment in the lusophone countries worth 440.2 million patacas (US$55.1 million) on June 30.

Figures given by the Monetary Authority of Macao and the Macao Statistics and Census Service show the current market value of portfolio investments by Macao residents in the Portuguese-speaking world was 11.7 percent greater on June 30 than six months earlier.

Macao residents include individuals, the government and other entities with legal personality.

Securities held by Macao residents were worth 964.2 billion patacas on June 30, 4.6 percent more than six months earlier, and 632.5 billion patacas worth was invested in long-term debt, 8.6 percent more, official data show.