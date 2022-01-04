Macao, Guangdong institutions to spur teaching of Portuguese

The Macao Polytechnic Institute (MPI) and the Guangdong University of Foreign Studies are keen to work together more closely under the auspices of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area Portuguese Language Education Alliance, the MPI says.

The institutions voiced their eagerness when Guangdong University of Foreign Studies Chinese Communist Party Secretary Sui Guangjun visited the MPI, according to a written statement issued by the MPI last week.

The statement quotes Mr Sui as calling for the institutions to seek novel ways to collaborate in training staff, in teaching and in doing research.

MPI President Marcus Im Sio Kei wishes for more academic exchanges by the institutions and more cooperation on artificial intelligence and machine translation, the institute says.