Macao fund may invest in Chinese businesses in Timor-Leste

The managers of the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Co-operation and Development Fund in Macao are amenable to investing in Chinese-run companies in Timor-Leste, the Chinese Embassy in Díli says.

Chinese Commercial Counsellor, Geng Xiewei, gave a presentation about the fund at a videoconference last week attended by representatives of 20 Chinese-run enterprises in Timor-Leste, according to a written statement issued by his embassy last Saturday.

Mr Geng talked about opportunities to invest in Timor-Leste, and urged Chinese companies to expand and help develop the economy there.

The statement quotes Chinese Ambassador to Timor-Leste Xiao Jianguo as promising to keep on supporting Chinese businesses in the country.

The company representatives exchanged views on how to make workplaces safer and manage business more efficiently while the COVID-19 pandemic lasts, the Chinese Embassy in Díli says.