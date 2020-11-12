Macao Foundation offers scholarships for study in Portugal

The Macao Foundation says it is taking applications until November 23 for 25 scholarships, each worth 65,000 patacas (about US$8,140) a year, for Macao school-leavers to receive tertiary education in Portugal.

The foundation announced in writing that the applicants must prove their proficiency in the Chinese language, and agree to return to Macao to work for at least three years after graduating.

The foundation says the scholarships are meant to provide Macao with more workers bilingual in Chinese and Portuguese.

Since 2004 212 students have received scholarships, and 105 of them have graduated, the foundation said on Wednesday.

The Macao Education and Youth Affairs Bureau and the Macao Academy Education Fund Society help back the scholarships, according to the Macao Foundation announcement.