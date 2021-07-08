Macao financial industry workers attend training course

The China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Co-operation and Development Fund in Macao has put on a training course for 75 people working in the financial industry in the city, the Monetary Authority of Macao says.

Part of the course was taught online and part required physical attendance, according to a written statement issued by the authority on Tuesday.

The authority says the day-long course, held last month, was the third in a series meant to improve financial capability in Macao.

Those attending received instruction in matters such as capital flows, how mainland Chinese companies should go about issuing bonds abroad, and investment abroad, the authority says.

Its statement quotes China-Africa Development Fund President Mei Shiwen as voicing the commitment of his institution to helping Macao contribute to the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, the Development Research Center of the State Council, and state-owned China Development Bank all supported the course, the authority says.