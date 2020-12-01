Macao exports to lusophone world US$1.3 mln so far in 2020

Official data indicate that the value of merchandise exports by Macao to the Portuguese-speaking world grew to 10.5 million patacas (about US$1.3 million) in the first 10 months of this year, eight times more than in the corresponding period last year.

Macao Statistics and Census Service figures show released on Friday that domestic exports, as opposed to re-exports, accounted for over 10.2 million patacas worth.

Portugal bought 9 million patacas worth and Brazil 1.3 million patacas worth, more than any other lusophone countries.

Macao imported merchandise worth 563.8 million patacas from the Portuguese-speaking world in the first 10 months.

It bought 361.1 million patacas worth from Brazil, more than from any other lusophone country.

Trade between Macao and the Portuguese-speaking world accounted for 0.75 percent of the value of all merchandise trade by Macao in the first 10 months, the official figures indicate.