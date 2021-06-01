Macao exports to lusophone world running total now US$40,400

Official data indicate that the value of merchandise exports by Macao to the Portuguese-speaking world grew to 322,300 patacas (about US$40,400) in the first four months of this year, 135.3 percent more than a year earlier.

Figures given by the Macao Statistics and Census Service yesterday show that all were domestic exports, except for 4,000 patacas worth of re-exports.

One batch of 1.1 tonnes of clothes and accessories was sold to Brazil for 227,000 patacas.

The figures show Macao imported merchandise worth 221.1 million patacas from the lusophone world in the first four months of this year, Brazil being the source of 139.7 million patacas worth.

Trade with the lusophone world accounted for 0.46 per cent of trade by Macao in the first four months, the official figures indicate.