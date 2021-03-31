Macao exports to lusophone world quadruple so far in 2021

Official data indicate that the value of merchandise exports by Macao to the Portuguese-speaking world grew to 162,000 patacas (about US$20,250) in the first two months of this year, almost four times the value a year earlier.

Figures published by the Macao Statistics and Census Service on Tuesday show that all merchandise exports in January and February were domestic exports, as opposed to re-exports.

One batch of 677 kg of clothes and accessories was sold to Brazil for 130,000 patacas. Organic chemicals sold to Portugal accounted for the rest.

The figures show Macao imported merchandise worth 105.5 million patacas from the lusophone world in the first two months of 2021, Brazil being the source of 67.1 million patacas worth.

Trade between Macao and the Portuguese-speaking world accounted for 0.51 percent of the value of all merchandise trade by Macao in January and February, the Statistics and Census Service figures show.