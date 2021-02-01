Macao exports to lusophone world jump to US$1.54 mln in 2020

Official data indicate that the value of merchandise exports by Macao to the Portuguese-speaking world grew to 12.3 million patacas (about US$1.54 million) last year, nine times more than the year before.

Figures published by the Macao Statistics and Census Service on Friday show that domestic exports, as opposed to re-exports, were worth 11.75 million patacas, and that organic chemicals accounted for 11 million patacas of that sum.

Portugal bought 10.5 million patacas worth of exports by Macao, and Brazil 1.5 million patacas worth.

The figures show that Macao imported merchandise worth 698 million patacas from the Portuguese-speaking world last year, Brazil being the source of 435.5 million patacas worth.

Trade between Macao and the Portuguese-speaking world accounted for 0.11 percent of the value of all merchandise trade by Macao last year, the Statistics and Census Service figures show.