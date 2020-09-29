Macao exhibits products from lusophone world in Beijing

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) says one of the highlights of Beijing Macao Week, which ends in the Chinese capital today, is an exhibition of products of the Portuguese-speaking world.

The MGTO issued a written statement saying the Portuguese-speaking Countries Products Exhibition Zone is among the manifestations of Beijing Macao Week to be found in Wangfujing Street in Beijing.

Another manifestation nearby is an open-air cafe that serves food and drink typical of Macao, the MGTO says.

Separately, the Portuguese news agency, Lusa, says the cafe serves Portuguese wines and Portuguese-style egg tarts, and entertains its patrons with performances by Macau no Coração, a Portuguese folk dance group.