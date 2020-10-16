Macao exhibitors to show products of lusophone world at MIF

Macao enterprises will seek new opportunities for business at the 2020 Portuguese Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao) (PLPEX) from October 22 to 24, and at the simultaneous 25th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (MIF), the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, says.

IPIM issued a written statement quoting Dah Chong Hong Supermarket representative Herly Lei Kit Chi as saying the Macao retailer wants more engagement with mainland Chinese companies.

At the PLPEX last year the supermarket operator and Casa Angola Internacional SA of Portugal struck a deal to bring Portuguese red wine to the mainland Chinese market, the institute says.

Also at the PLPEX last year, Portuguese winemaker Quinta da Marmeleira, owned by Macao businessman Wu Zhiwei, stuck deals to sell wine in mainland China and Southeast Asia, according to the IPIM statement.