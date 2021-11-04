Macao exhibition to display works by 17 lusophone artists

An exhibition in Macao this month and next will show 36 works by 17 artists living in lusophone countries, the Macao SAR Cultural Affairs Bureau says.

Paintings, installations, photographs, videos and sculptures by artists in Angola, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe, and Timor-Leste will be on show, according to a written statement issued by the bureau on Monday.

The bureau says the exhibition will be held at the Macao Contemporary Art Center Navy Yard No.1 from November 6 to December 31.

The exhibition is part of the third Encounter in Macao Festival, which celebrates the arts and cultures to be found where China and the Portuguese-speaking world intersect, the Cultural Affairs Bureau says. Another aspect of the festival will be a talk on literature written by lusophone African women, to be given on November 14 by Professor Jin Xinyi of Beijing Foreign Studies University, according to a separate statement by the bureau.