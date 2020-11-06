Macao exhibiting products of lusophone world in Shanghai

Traders in food and drink produced in Portuguese-speaking parts of the world are among the Macao exhibitors at the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) that began in the eastern city of Shanghai on Wednesday, the Macao government says.

The government issued a written statement on Thursday saying the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, has a booth occupying 600 square metres of the food and farm products section of the show.

The IPIM booth offers food tastings, and gives information through various media about how Macao serves as a bridge between China and the lusophone world.

IPIM arranged for 70 Macao entrepreneurs, including traders and food merchants, to attend the CIIE, according to the Macao government statement.

In March IPIM called for enterprises that sell food produced in lusophone countries or that otherwise contribute to Chinese economic engagement with them to exhibit at the CIIE.