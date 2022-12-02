Macao Environmental Forum to have a Lusophone business matchings in December

Registration is now open for the five green business matchings, which are dedicated to topics such as the Portuguese-speaking countries, electric vehicles, Guangdong-Macau in-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and eco-friendly tableware, scheduled in the programme of the Macao International Environmental Cooperation Forum and Exhibition, which will be held from the 9th to 11th of December, according to a statement.

The main aim of the MIECF forum is to promote cooperation and exchange between government bodies, industries, universities, research centres, consumers and financial services in the field of environmental protection on a global scale.

MIECF is organized by the Government of the Macau Special Administrative Region and co-organized by the governments of the provinces and regions that make up the Pan-Pearl River Delta, with the collaboration of the National Development and Reform Commission of China, the Ministry of Science and Technology of China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China.

(Source: Notícia ao Minuto)