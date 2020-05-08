Macao entrepreneur to aid Portuguese effort against Covid-19

Macao businesswoman Emily Kuo Vong intends to invest in Portugal to help it counter the Covid-19 pandemic, the China-Lusophone Brief website reports.

The news website says Ms Kuo will set up 13 automated production lines in northern Portugal for making EU-standard protective suits and surgical masks for adults and children, so creating jobs there and helping the Portuguese economy.

The report says Ms Kuo intends to sponsor 10 performances of dance and music, including Portuguese traditional Fado songs, to give work to Portuguese performers made idle by precautions against the pandemic.

Ms Kuo has given the Portuguese state-run health service medical paraphernalia including 100 ventilators and almost 20,500 kits for testing for the Covid-19 virus, the China-Lusophone Brief website says.