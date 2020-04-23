Macao enterprises poised to pump MOP400 bln into Hengqin

Macao Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng has said Macao enterprises are ready to invest MOP400 billion (about US$50.1 billion) in integrated technology development projects on the Mainland Chinese island of Hengqin, which abuts Macao, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency quotes Mr Ho as telling the Macao Legislative Assembly in his annual address on Monday that the goal is to make Hengqin into an international centre for business with Portuguese-speaking Countries .

The report says the projects will help Macao meet the Central Government’s call to become a place where China and Portuguese-speaking countries can do business.

Macao is in the business of training people to go and practise Chinese traditional medicine in the lusophone world and of licensing the medicines they prescribe, and has set up a centre for Chinese traditional medicine in Mozambique, Lusa reports.