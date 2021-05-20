Macao dealers sell products of lusophone world in Nanjing

Macao enterprises have struck deals to sell goods produced in Portuguese-speaking parts of the world to buyers in the city of Nanjing, capital of the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu, according to the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM.

IPIM issued a written statement saying the deals were done in a business-matching session which brought together over 90 enterprises, including 15 in Macao that sell products of lusophone countries such as coffee and wine.

The statement quotes Nanjing Xinbiao Agricultural By-product Ltd General Manager Ma Rongpin as saying he signed deals with three Macao companies because appreciation of coffee and wine by people in Nanjing is growing.

Eddie Chan Kuok Sang of Francine Chicard (Macau) Fragrance & Flavour Co. Ltd. signed deals to sell products of lusophone countries to two mainland Chinese buyers, the IPIM statement quotes him as saying.

IPIM, the Nanjing Municipal Bureau of Commerce and the Nanjing Federation of Industry and Commerce jointly arranged the session as part of Macao Week in Jiangsu, which ended on Monday, IPIM says.