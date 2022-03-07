News

Macao Cultural Development Consultative Committee convenes

07-03-2022
Members of the newly formed Cultural Development Consultative Committee in Macao have called for the Cultural Affairs Bureau there to keep on promoting cultural exchanges between China and the Portuguese-speaking world, the bureau says.

The calls were made at the first meeting of the committee, held last Thursday, according to a written statement issued by the bureau.

The statement quotes members as saying Macao should continue to make the most of its unique cultural characteristics.

Ten homes built in a traditional Portuguese style of architecture in the Mong Há district will be the first structures to be restored in a trial scheme to rehabilitate and breathe new life into historical buildings in Macao, a joint endeavour by the bureau, private enterprises and associations, the statement quotes Cultural Affairs Bureau President Leong Wai Man as telling the meeting.

