Macao could be platform for green bonds, says academic

Governments and other investors from Portuguese-speaking Countries could issue green bonds in Macao and Hong Kong, according to Jacky So Yuk-Chow, a finance professor at the University of Macau’s Faculty of Business Management.

The report by the Lusa news agency quoted the academic as saying that Macao’s historic, cultural and linguistic ties to the Portuguese-speaking Countries offered it an advantage over Hong Kong.

Hong Kong has established a scheme to issue the investments tied to environmentally-sustainable projects.

Mr So reportedly said any move to create a green financing offering for Portuguese-speaking Countries would help diversify Macao’s economy.

There are opportunities being sought by investors throughout the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, demand that Portuguese-speaking Countries could utilise, he told Lusa.