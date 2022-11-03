Macao constantly promotes cultural exchanges between China and Portuguese-speaking countries

The opening ceremony of the 25th Lusofonia Festival took place on the 28th of October, at the Casas da Taipa Amphitheater. Marking the 25th anniversary (Silver Wedding), starting this year, each edition will focus on promoting the characteristic culture of one of the participating Lusophone countries or regions.

The 10 Portuguese-speaking communities residing in Macao, namely from Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau, Goa, Damão and Diu, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe, Timor-Leste and the Macanese community installed their cultural exhibitors on site to make known their music, handicrafts, traditional costumes, typical drinks, tourist information, among others, of their countries or regions.

Leong Wai Man, director of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of Macao SAR, said the festival aims to further Macao’s role as a bridge connecting China and Portuguese-speaking countries and consolidate the city as the place where Chinese culture dominates and multiple cultures coexist.