Macao chooses Portuguese-speaking countries’ projects to develop in the Greater Bay region

Macao organizes on the 29th of September the “2022 Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition (Macao) for Technology Enterprises from Brazil and Portugal”. In the competition, 14 projects from the two Portuguese-speaking countries will be selected. The winners can develop their projects in the Greater Bay region, including Hong Kong and nine Chinese cities.

The competition is organized by the Economic and Technological Development Bureau of the Macao SAR and implemented by Parafuturo de Macau and the Macao Young Entrepreneur Incubation Centre, with the competing projects being analyzed by a panel of investors, university professors, representatives of financial institutions and business incubators.

With this year’s edition, the aim is to discover more outstanding projects from Portuguese-speaking countries and to promote interaction between China and Portuguese-speaking countries in innovation, entrepreneurship and technological exchange.