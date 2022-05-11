“Macao can be a distribution center for Portuguese products in Mainland China”

The president of the League of Chinese in Portugal and Portugal-China SMEs Chamber of Commerce, Y Ping Chow, believes that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in China and Portugal need to further strengthen their cooperation, and Macao can become a distribution center for Portuguese goods in Mainland China, according to Plataforma Macau.

Y Ping Chow pointed out that more and more Portuguese companies are asking for assistance in entering the Chinese market, and that the sectors of agri-food, tourism, and renewable energy may be the current investment priorities for SMEs in both countries.

President Chow also suggested that Portuguese companies can set up joint companies in Macao to sell their products to Mainland China so as to increase the visibility of new Portuguese products in places where they have not yet reached.

According to the interview, the Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade of Portugal (AICEP) has been working with the Chamber to assist about 48 Portuguese companies to enter the Chinese market in 2022 or 2023.