Macao businessman to put money into tourism in Portugal

Macao businessman Wu Zhiwei intends to make a big investment in tourism in the Alenquer region of Portugal, near Lisbon, NOVO reports.

The Portuguese publication quotes Mr Wu as saying he has begun expanding the cellar used by Quinta da Marmeleira, a maker of Portuguese wine he owns in Alenquer.

Speaking as vice-president of the Portugal-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr Wu said the purposes of Chinese projects in the pipeline were to export high-quality products from Portugal or to attract investment in the country.

Portuguese have a privileged position in Asia, owing to links between their country and Macao, so they should help Chinese companies wishing to invest in the production of top-notch goods in Portugal, NOVO quotes Mr Wu as saying.