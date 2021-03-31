Macao branch of Sino-Portuguese chamber holds annual meeting

Rui Pedro Cunha, the vice-president of the board of the general assembly of the Macau Delegation of the Portugal-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry has said the Macao branch of the chamber can serve as a bridge between Portugal and mainland China.

The Macao branch issued a written statement quoting Mr Pedro Cunha as telling the annual meeting of its general assembly that the branch expects to help expand the business network that serves the purposes of Sino-Portuguese economic engagement.

Mr Pedro Cunha said the Macao branch had about 300 members, including subsidiaries of companies in Portugal, in various businesses.

Also present at the meeting were Portuguese Consul-General in Macao and Hong Kong Paulo Cunha Alves, and AICEP Portugal Global Director for Macau and Hong Kong Maria Carolina Lousinha, the Macau Delegation of the Portugal-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry says.