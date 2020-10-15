Macao, Beijing law firms open joint branch on Hengqin Island

Manuela António – Lawyers and Notaries of Macao and Jingsh Law Firm of Beijing have agreed to open a joint branch office on Hengqin Island, which abuts Macao, the Macau News Agency (MNA) reports.

The news agency says Manuela António – Lawyers and Notaries issued a written announcement saying that it means to take opportunities to do more business arising from the growth of economic activity due to tighter integration of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

The Macao law firm says it expects the relationship between Macao and Hengqin to become closer in the near future.

The report says the agreement on the Hengqin branch will be signed on October 28.

In 2016 law firms Rato, Ling, Lei and Cortés – Advogados of Macao, Fongs of Hong Kong and Zhong Yin Law Firm of mainland China opened their own joint branch office on Hengqin, MNA says.