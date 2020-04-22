Macao backs international e-commerce, cooperation in fishing

The Macao government will support cooperation in fishing and e-commerce between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, Macao Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng has said.

Mr Ho told the Macao Legislative Assembly in his annual address on Monday that the Mainland Chinese island of Hengqin, which abuts Macao, could play an important part in international cooperation in fishing, making the most of the advantages of Macao’s ship registration.

Mr Ho said Hengqin also had land and labour, both scarce in Macao, which Macao enterprises could exploit in engaging in e-commerce between China and the lusophone world.

Macao would use its close ties with the Portuguese-speaking world to arrange cultural exchanges and thus build up a sport and entertainment industry, Mr Ho said.