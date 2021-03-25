Macao Arts Festival returning to the cultural calendar soon

The Macao Arts Festival will be held from April 30 to May 29, returning after a two-year absence due to COVID-19, the Macao government says.

The title of the theme of the forthcoming 31st festival is “Restart”, the Cultural Affairs Bureau announced in writing on Tuesday.

The bureau says some 100 events are on the programme and that they include performances of drama, dance and music, and shows and exhibitions.

Due to the pandemic, most of them are the work of Macao and mainland Chinese artists.

One highlight is a combined puppet show and video-mapping show, “On the Other Side of Macao – A Magical Adventure”, presented in Portuguese with Chinese and English subtitles, by Bernardo Amorim, a plastic arts and multimedia artist living in Macao.

Another highlight is a play entitled in English “Boss for a Day”, to be performed by the Dóci Papiaçám di Macau drama group in Patuá, a creole derived from old Portuguese, with written translations into Chinese, English, and Portuguese provided.