Macao aims to help market Chinese traditional medicine

Macao means to cooperate more with mainland China in marketing Chinese traditional medicine, further exploiting the potential of the city as a place where China and the Portuguese-speaking world can do business, the Macao Health Bureau says.

The bureau issued on Tuesday a written statement quoting Macao Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Elsie Ao Ieong U as saying so at conference on using Chinese traditional medicine to counter COVID-19 abroad, which was held in Beijing but attended online by some people.

The statement quotes Ms Ao Ieong as saying Macao intends to pass a law governing the registration of Chinese traditional medicines.

China is keen to give foreigners more training in the practice of Chinese traditional medicine, the Macao Health Bureau statement quotes Chinese Vice-premier Sun Chunlan as saying.