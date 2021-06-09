Macao academic’s book on São Tomé and Príncipe published

The City University of Macau says it has published a book in Chinese on São Tomé and Príncipe.

Publication of the book, “São Tomé and Príncipe: The building of an archipelagic state”, by Assistant Professor Wu Yuxian of the City University of Macau Institute for Research on Portuguese-speaking Countries, was paid for by the Macao Higher Education Fund, the university says.

A written statement by the university quotes Ms Wu as saying at the book launch on Monday that the book gives an academic basis for policy action, and for cooperation by China and Portuguese-speaking parts of the world.

The statement quotes City University of Macau Institute for Research on Portuguese-speaking Countries Assistant Dean Francisco Leandro as saying the book is the first of its kind to review the achievements of São Tomé and Príncipe, and the difficulties the country faces in matters of governance.

Portuguese folk dancers performed at the book launch, the university says.