Macanese, Portuguese food on menu for Macao Week in Sichuan

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), hotelier Wynn Resorts (Macau) SA and a hotel in Chengdu, the capital of the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, will jointly promote Macanese and Portuguese cuisine from September 23 to October 24, the MGTO says.

The hotel, the W Chengdu, will be the venue for a celebration of the diversity of food culture which will weave together Macanese, Portuguese, Cantonese and Sichuan cuisine, according to a written statement issued by the MGTO last week.

The promotion will be one of the facets of Macao Week in Sichuan Chengdu, when booths will spring up in Jiaozi Plaza in the Chengdu Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone from September 23 to 27, the MGTO says.