Macanese, Portuguese food on menu for Macao Week in Shanghai

The Bellagio by MGM Shanghai hotel will begin today serving Macanese and Portuguese cuisine in observance of Macao Week in Shanghai, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) says.

The Café Bellagio in the hotel will serve 12 dishes listed on a menu drawn up by Portuguese chef Tiago Reis and Macao chef Lou Kam Seng, and will keep doing so until June 17, according to a written statement issued by the office yesterday.

The MGTO says Mr Lou and Chinese influencers will give today an online presentation, live and interactive, on Macanese and Portuguese food.

The hotel, the MGTO and MGM Macau are putting on the event, with the support of the brewer of Macau Beer.

Among the other facets of Macao Week in Shanghai, which began yesterday, are booths set up in the popular Yuanmingyuan Road pedestrian precinct, two of which show and sell products of lusophone countries, the MGTO says.