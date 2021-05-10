Macanese, Portuguese food among Jiangsu Macao Week draws

A feature of Macao Week in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu will be the promotion of Macanese and Portuguese cuisine at the Jinling Hotel in the capital, Nanjing, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) says.

The MGTO, the Macau Cuisine Association and the hotel will jointly promote Macanese and Portuguese cuisine from May 13 to 26, according to a written statement issued by the office last week.

The MGTO says the appearance by a Macao road show in the pedestrian precinct near the Confucius Temple in Nanjing, and performances of Portuguese folk dancing and of music by Macao band Tuna Macaense, which are meant to show the cultural diversity of Macao, are also on the programme for Macao Week in Jiangsu.

Other features are a seminar on the tourism and events industries in Macao, and opportunities for business matching and networking, the MGTO says.