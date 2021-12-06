Macanese, Portuguese fare served for Macao Week in Chongqing

The Westin Chongqing Liberation Square hotel is serving Macanese and Portuguese cuisine in observance of Macao Week in Chongqing, in southwestern China, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) says.

The Seasonal Tastes and the DUO restaurants at the hotel began on Friday offering a buffet of 33 dishes listed on a menu drawn up by Macau Cuisine Association Vice-president Lou Chi Seng, and will keep doing so until December 16, according to a written statement the MGTO issued last week.

The office says Mr Lou and two Chinese influencers will give online two live and interactive presentations about Macanese and Portuguese food.

The hotel, the MGTO and Mr Lou’s association are jointly putting on the promotion, the office says.

Another facet of Macao Week in Chongqing is two booths set up in Jiefangbei Square, which show and sell products of lusophone countries, the MGTO says.