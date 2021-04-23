Lvsitanvs restaurant on course to open in heart of Macao

An association of Portuguese living in Macao, Casa de Portugal em Macau, means to open this year its Lvsitanvs restaurant, serving Portuguese cuisine, in the Tap Seac Square Commercial Centre in the heart of the city, Ponto Final reports.

The Macao Cultural Affairs Bureau has helped the association obtain a licence for the restaurant, the Macao newspaper reported yesterday, citing the president of the association, Amélia António.

The report says Ms António’s association has had its eye on space in the Tap Seac Square Commercial Centre for 18 months or so.

The association will ask the Macao SAR Government for permanent facilities for its school of arts and crafts, and try to have the school registered with the Macao Education and Youth Development Bureau, the report quotes Ms António as saying.

Ms António has headed Casa de Portugal em Macau for 16 years, and is standing for re-election as its president on May 25, Ponto Final says.