Lusophones learn about doing business in Macao, on Hengqin

Two seminars about the advantages of doing business in Macao and the business environment in the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone on the adjacent mainland Chinese island of Hengqin were well attended, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, says.

Nearly 60 representatives of associations in Macao of businesspeople from Portuguese-speaking parts of the world, or of Macao distributors of products of lusophone countries, physically attended the first seminar, held in the city last Friday, according to a written statement issued by IPIM.

The statement quotes some of those present as saying they were considering doing business on Hengqin after learning about the incentives offered by the authorities on both sides of the border.

The event was jointly arranged by IPIM and the Economic Development Bureau and Commercial Services Bureau in the zone on Hengqin, the institute says.

The other seminar, held the same day, was attended online by about 20 representatives of Brazilian enterprises and business associations, IPIM says.

The seminar was put on by IPIM, the Economic Development Bureau in the zone on Hengqin, the Macao Association of Banks, the Macao Lawyers Association and China-Portuguese Speaking Countries Investment Management Co. Ltd, the institute says.