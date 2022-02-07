Lusophone world sells Macao goods worth US$91.6 mln in 2021

Official data indicate that the value of merchandise exports to Macao from Portuguese-speaking parts of the world grew to 724.2 million patacas (about US$91.6 million) last year, 3.7 per cent more than the year before.

Figures given by the Macao Statistics and Census Service last week show that Brazil alone exported to Macao goods worth 445.5 million patacas, exports of meat and offal accounting for 400.7 million patacas of that value.

Portugal exported to Macao goods worth 278.2 million patacas, clothes and accessories accounting for 114 million patacas.

Macao exported goods worth 6.4 million patacas to the lusophone world last year, Portugal buying 2.1 million patacas worth, the official figures show.