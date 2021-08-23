Lusophone, sinophone institutions to form library alliance

The University of Macau, 20 mainland Chinese universities that that teach the Portuguese language, and 20 institutions of higher education in lusophone countries will form a library alliance, Rádio Macau reports.

The radio station quotes University of Macau Vice-rector Rui Martins saying when the new academic year began last Wednesday that the members of the alliance will share electronically material written in Chinese and Portuguese in a digital platform.

Mr Martins said the alliance would be established formally during the 30th meeting of the Association of Portuguese Language Universities, which was due to have been held last year but, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will take the form of videoconference to be held next month.

The meeting will now form part of the celebrations of 40 years since the University of Macau was founded, Rádio Macau says.