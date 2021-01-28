Lusophone photographers invited to enter Macao contest

The Portuguese Language Communication Association in Macao is inviting entries next month from lusophone parts of the world for a photography competition on the theme of the Covid-19 pandemic, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency quotes the association as saying pictures taken in Angola, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Guiné-Bissau, Macao, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé e Príncipe, Timor-Leste, and the Indian cities of Goa, Daman, and Diu will be accepted.

The report says the Macao delegation of the Orient Foundation in Portugal will exhibit the best entries in Macao from March 26 to April 10.

A Portuguese photographer living in Macao, António Mil-Homens, will be the curator of the exhibition, the report says.

The competition is meant to promote the cultures of the lusophone world and to show that Macao is a meeting place for those cultures and the culture of China, Lusa quotes the Portuguese Language Communication Association as saying.