Lusophone ambassadors to China visit Hunan cooperation facility

The ambassadors to China of Timor-Leste, Guinea-Bissau, Cabo Verde, São Tomé and Príncipe, Mozambique and Angola have toured the China-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation Innovation Demonstration Park in the southern Chinese city of Changsha, The Paper website reports.

The Chinese state-owned website says Macao members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference National Committee accompanied the envoys last week.

The report says the visitors discussed ways to cooperate, the establishment of a Macao centre in Changsha to facilitate economic exchanges by the surrounding province of Hunan and the Portuguese-speaking world, and the forthcoming China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo.

The report quotes Timorese Ambassador to China Bendito dos Santos Freitas as calling for organically grown coffee and other Timorese farm products to be put on show at the Changsha exhibition in September.

Guinea-Bissau aims to make Hunan the third-biggest market abroad for the 200,000 tonnes of cashew nuts it produces each year, The Paper website quotes Guinean Ambassador to China António Serifo Embaló as saying.