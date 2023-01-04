Lula tells China he wants to increase bilateral relations with the country

On the 2nd of January, Brazilian President Lula da Silva told Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan that he is willing to expand relations with the Asian giant. Wang Qishan was one of several foreign leaders who attended Lula’s inauguration.

“I received from Vice President China, Wang Qishan, a letter from President Xi Jinping with his greetings and willingness to expand cooperation”, the new Brazilian President indicated on Twitter. “China is our largest trading partner and we can further expand relations between our countries,” he added.

China was the largest destination for Brazilian exports last year, with sales of US$91.26 billion, and also the country’s largest source of imports, with purchases of US$61.5 billion.

