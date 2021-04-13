Longxin Group completes University of Cabo Verde campus

The University of Cabo Verde says its new campus in Praia, built in four years by a Chinese contractor with Chinese money, has been completed.

The university will move onto the new campus in due course, according to a social media announcement the university posted last Friday.

The campus will have 61 classrooms, 34 laboratories, five 150-seat auditoriums, eight computer rooms and eight study rooms, together sufficient to accommodate 4,890 students and 476 teaching staff, the university says.

In 2017 the Portuguese news agency, Lusa, reported that Chinese state-owned contractor Longxin Group was in charge of construction, which was estimated to cost 45 million euros (about US$53.6 million).

In another report, last November, Lusa quoted University of Cabo Verde Rector Judite Nascimento as saying she expected classes for the next academic year to be held on the new campus.