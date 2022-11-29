LongPing High-Tech opens a unit in Mato Grosso

LongPing High-Tech, a Chinese seed company, has just opened a new industrial complex in Primavera do Leste (MT). With a total area of 40 hectares, the unit should provide around 300 job and will support the growth of the States of Mato Grosso, Goiás and Mato Grosso do Sul, the main producing regions of corn, besides Paraná.

The project built in Primavera do Leste is composed of a seed receiving line with a daily capacity of 700 tonnes of corn, a group of silos with a storage capacity of 5.6 thousand tonnes and two independent classification, treatment and bagging lines. The plant has a total capacity of 900,000 bags per month and the refrigerated distribution centre with a capacity of up to 1 million bags.

LongPing High-Tech’s Primavera unit also has a Research Station to develop high-performance hybrids for the Mato Grosso safrinha market.

