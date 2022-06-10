LongPing accelerates works to quintuple corn production

LongPing High-Tech, the Brazilian subsidiary of LongPing AgriScience, plans to quintuple its seed production capacity from 4 million to 20 million bags, aiming to lead in the corn seed market. The work will be completed by September.

According to the president of LongPing High-Tech, Aldenir Sgarbossa, Brazil is moving towards a planted area of 30 million hectares of corn and the expansion will take place in Mato Grosso and the northeast region of Brazil. As a result, the company invests heavily in Mato Grosso to serve the midwest region, Maranhão, Piauí, Tocantins and Pará.

From Brazil, the company intends to expand the sale of seeds to other countries, and it is already operating research and adaptation centers for corn hybrids in the United States, China, Paraguay, Argentina, and Chile. In Paraguay, the corn seed sales will begin this year and the company will explore the North American market.