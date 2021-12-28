LONGi modules to generate power on Portuguese solar farm

The Triana solar farm now under construction in the central Portuguese municipality of Alenquer will use modules supplied by LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd of China, the Renewables Now website reports, citing the developer, Eurowind Energy A/S of Denmark.

The report says 40,741 bifacial solar modules with a combined capacity of 22 MW will be installed on the farm, which will occupy 30 hectares of land.

Construction began last week, and the farm will begin generating electricity in the third quarter of next year, eventually supplying enough for 14,100 households, the Renewables Now website quotes Eurowind Energy as saying.

A written statement issued by the developer in August quoted LONGi Senior Vice-president Dennis She as saying his company means to work with Eurowind Energy to tap sources of clean energy for a carbon-neutral future.