LONGi gear chosen for solar power schemes in Latin America

LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd of China says it will supply Solatio Energia of Spain with solar power modules for installation in Latin America.

LONGi issued a written statement saying Solatio will use the modules, with a combined capacity of 908 megawatts, to generate electricity for private industrial consumption and public consumption.

The company says the installation work will create hundreds of jobs locally.

It quotes LONGi Vice-president Richard For as saying the electricity supply generated will be affordable and dependable.

The LONGi statement quotes Solatio President Pedro Vaquer as saying: “We hope to conduct more business to help the government of Brazil upgrade its grid infrastructure and build more top-notch solar plants.”