Long-term plan for Sino-Brazilian business ties unveiled

The Brazil-China Business Council announced on Friday an outline plan drawn up by Brazilian economist Tatiana Rosito for developing Sino-Brazilian business relations in the long run.

The council says on Twitter that Brazilian Vice-president Hamilton Mourão attended the videoconference where the plan was announced, along with academics and entrepreneurs who discussed what Brazil stands to gain from its relationship with China in the long term.

Fernanda Guardado, the chief economist of Banco BOCOM BBM, a Chinese-owned bank in Brazil, told the conference that the renminbi and innovations in electronic payments could help Brazilian enterprises reduce costs and increase their capital.

Estação da Luz Participações Ltda Chief Executive Guilherme Quintella said Brazil and China could cooperate in engineering and technology, and urged Brazil to help Chinese know more about its regulatory environment.

Ms Rosito’s plan calls for Sino-Brazilian business relations to focus on infrastructure, financial services and technology, the council says.