Loncin arrives in Portugal

Puretech Motor has entered 2023 with the start of the import and distribution of the Loncin brand for the Portuguese market. In a first phase, Loncin will sell a range of four models in Portugal: The Loncin GA200 and GA300 ATVs, the new top-of-the-range moto X700 Wolf and the LX700 UTV.

Established in 1993, Loncin is China’s second largest manufacturer and largest exporter of motorcycles, producing annually 2.5 million vehicles and more than 3 million engines.

What confirm its high capacity is the fact that Loncin has produced the engines for the BMW G650GS for a decade and also has produced the new 853 cc blocks that equip the BMW F850 GS and F750 GS since 2017.

(Source: Andar de Moto)